Ed Cunningham, Monrovia Canyon Park Trail Boss for 28 years, dies June 11

Ed Cunningham, who served as Monrovia Canyon Park's Trail Boss for 28 years, passed away on June 11. He came to Canyon Park in 1998 and helped establish and maintain the trails, designed the park's maps and outreach materials, and helped develop the interpretive tours and exhibits at the Nature Center. He also trained generations of volunteers and park staff. The trail crew community he helped build received a California Park & Recreation Society “Champion of the Community” Award of Excellence in 2021.
- Brad Haugaard
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