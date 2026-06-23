Sweet Jordan is a gentle senior dog with a troubled past and a tail that never stops wagging

Jordan is an 8-year-old sweetheart at Pasadena Humane who proves that a rough start doesn't define your future. Found as a stray in poor condition, you'd never guess he's faced any hardship because of the way he greets everyone with a wagging tail, a gentle spirit, and an endless love for people.
This easygoing boy is happiest by your side, whether he's strolling through the neighborhood, relaxing in the park, or soaking up all the attention he can get. He's great with strangers, wonderful on walks, knows his tricks, is potty trained, and loves treats. Jordan has the perfect balance of playful and calm, always ready for an adventure but just as happy to curl up next to you for a nap. If you're looking for a loyal, loving companion, Jordan is your guy!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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