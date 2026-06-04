Schools make progress in several areas, need improvement in others; Smaller budget anticipated; AP Chinese class being considered; Etc.

At its next meeting the Monrovia Board of Education (agenda) will ...
~ Receive a report and hold a public hearing on the Local Control Accountability Plan and the proposed 2026-27 adopted budget.
The LCAP report shows improvement in English language arts, science achievement, English learner progress, and reduced chronic absenteeism. However, it also says math, college-preparation indicators, and facility conditions need improvement.
For 2026-27 the financial side of the report estimates that the district's income will slip from $96.89 million to $95.06 million, with expenditures of $97.3 million, meaning the district will need to dip into its savings for $2.24 million. Also, it notes that enrollment is declining, with 4,564 average daily attendance projected, down from 4,624. Further, it warns that large state budget deficits are expected in the next 2-3 years. Details. More budget detail here, and more detail on LCAP here.
~ Consider approving a new AP Chinese Language and Culture course for grades 11–12 at Monrovia High. The full-year, college-level AP course is modeled after a UC-approved program at Arcadia High School. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
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