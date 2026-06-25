Monrovia Police: Sisters fight, one arrested; Drunk man fires pellet gun; Identity stolen for school enrollment; Missing woman had just stepped out; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 18 – 23, 2026. 459 calls for service, 78 investigations, 2 mental evaluations, 4 traffic collisions, 27 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
JUNE 18
Fire
At 6:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to a fire at a commercial building in the 100 block of E. Chestnut. Officers arrived and began to evacuate occupants. MFD responded and extinguished the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
At 10:15 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report a battery that took place in the 400 block of Linwood. An investigation revealed a verbal dispute became physical and the victim fled. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 19
Battery – Suspect Arrested
At 1:00 a.m., a battery was reported in the 200 block of W. Cypress. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed two sister were involved in a verbal dispute which led to a physical altercation. Both parties sustained minor injuries. The party determined to be the aggressor was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
At 9:54 p.m., an employee from a facility in the 800 block of Ocean View reported a male subject fled the facility. He was entered into the missing persons systems. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:06 p.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill was flagged down by a group of juveniles who reported a male subject threatened them with a knife and fled. Officers located the subject nearby. An investigation revealed he was in possession of the knife. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JUNE 20
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:06 p.m., a caller in the area of Royal Oaks and Mountain reported a male subject passed out. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft
At 6:38 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and determined the suspect was gone prior to their arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 7:25 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported in the 500 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JUNE 21
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
At 6:52 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Walnut reported that her children's father walked into her home and assaulted her. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject. An investigation revealed the subject pushed the victim. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
At 8:19 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Prospect reported the window to his vehicle was shattered and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 22
Fraud
At 1:25 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that someone used her identity to register and pay for schooling. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspects Arrested
At 2:01 p.m., a caller in the area of Magnolia and Evergreen reported seeing a male and female subject walking into the backyard of an abandoned residence. Officers arrived and found three individuals at the location. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
At 4:41 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Duarte reported a burglary at her residence. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
At 5:23 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a suspicious vehicle with several occupants. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. Two of the subjects were found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 9:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Primrose and Palm regarding a suspicious subject. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
JUNE 23
Challenge / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 1:32 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Primrose reported a subject causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject became confrontational. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
At 2:58 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Norumbega reported that his wife's bank account was used by an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
At 2:53 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject trying to break into a hotel room. Officers arrived and learned that the subject damaged a door and window attempting to gain entry. The caller did not desire prosecution. The subject was found to be in possession of burglary tools. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Criminal Threats / Discharge Pellet Gun – Suspect Arrested
At 8:15 p.m., a caller reported a male subject was shooting a pellet gun in a parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington and had just driven away. The vehicle was located, a traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the subject and the victim were involved in a verbal argument when the subject discharged the pellet gun at two victims. Further investigation revealed the subject was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person / Located
At 11:17 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Alamitas walked into the lobby to report his adult daughter missing. She had stepped outside to talk on the phone and didn't return. She was entered into the Missing Persons System database. She returned home several hours later and then removed from the MPS database.
COMMUNITY ALERTS
Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Update
The City is making a change to how street sweeping parking restrictions are enforced.
For years, residents have been allowed to move their vehicles back into posted "No Parking" areas once the street sweeper passed, even while the parking restriction period was still in effect. This practice created inconsistency, and the Monrovia Police Department is moving to enforce posted signage as written. Moving forward, citations will be issued for the full posted no-parking window, regardless of whether the sweeper has already come through.
No changes are being made to posted times, signs, or routes, only to how the hours are applied and signage is enforced.
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