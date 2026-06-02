Parade-famous Bowie is a silly, sweet husky who's ready for a home - and he's free!

Three-year-old Bowie is a parade superstar! At the La Cañada Memorial Day Parade he walked next to adoptable dog Jordan and stole the show. As he passed by, people in the crowd shouted, "Is the husky available for adoption?!" Yes, he is!
With all his fame, you may be surprised to know Bowie is super down-to-earth. He's silly and expressive, loves going on hikes, enjoys a belly rub or two, and has gotten along great with other dogs he's met so far. He likes lots of different treats and can even entertain himself with a tennis ball. Bowie might be the coolest yet nicest celeb you'll meet in the LA area!
This Saturday, June 6, adopt Bowie for free at Pasadena Humane's Free Adoption Day, taking place at the Pasadena shelter from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment