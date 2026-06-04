Monrovia Police: Six catalytic converters stolen in one day; Drunk man directs traffic; Nine side mirrors stolen citywide; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 28 – June 3, 2026. 598 calls for service, 123 investigations, 2 mental evaluations, 9 traffic collisions, 22 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
MAY 28
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrest
At 2:34 p.m., a caller in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported a male subject checking vehicle door handles. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft
At 3:59 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte called to report the theft of his garden hose. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 7:18 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Walnut reported an unauthorized withdrawal of money from her bank account. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
At 4:48 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject concealed merchandise and was walking out of the business. Officers arrived and located the subject as he was exiting the business. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrest
At 7:15 p.m., a caller in a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a subject smoking a controlled substance in front of a store. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject admitted to being in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
MAY 29
Resist / Delay – Suspect Arrest
At 12:33 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Brisbane saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the motorist was contacted. The motorist refused to roll down his window and provide the officer with his driver license. He was removed from his vehicle and arrested.
Grand Theft
At 3:46 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Encinitas reported hearing the theft of a catalytic converter. Officers arrived and confirmed a neighbors' vehicle catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrest
At 8:39 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Lemon reported his vehicle catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrest
At 9:50 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Lime reported his vehicle's catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 11:56 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Shamrock reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 2:50 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Violet reported their catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 4:51 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of Diamond reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
MAY 30
Pursuit – Suspect Arrest
At 2:17 a.m., while patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted, the driver failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued and collided with a tree. The driver displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 11:09 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Lemon reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 11:33 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 1:04 p.m., an electric bicycle was reported stolen in the 100 block of N. Sunset. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrest
At 8:51 p.m., a caller in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject standing in the middle of the roadway attempting to direct traffic. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 31
Grand Theft Auto
At 1:11 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Petty Theft – Suspect Arrest
At 9:07 p.m., a theft was reported in a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JUNE 1
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrest
At 4:01 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mayflower and Huntington saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
At 6:59 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Colorado reported a family member missing. The family member was entered into the system as missing. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway Juvenile
At 8:19 p.m., an employee from a facility in the area of Palm and Myrtle reported a female juvenile as a runaway. The juvenile was entered as a missing person in the system. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 2
Theft
Nine separate victims reported their side view mirrors stolen from their vehicles throughout the city. This investigation continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrest
At 12:49 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject walking around yelling at people and challenging them to a fight. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
At 4:03 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Hillcrest was made aware that his identity was being used by an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrest
At 6:00 p.m., several callers in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a highly intoxicated male subject was entering businesses. Officers located the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Runaway Juvenile
At 8:48 p.m., a mother in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported her juvenile daughter as a runaway. The juvenile was subsequently entered into the Missing Persons System. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 3
False Tabs – Suspect Arrest
At 2:47 a.m., an officer patrolling the 200 block of W. Huntington saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. An investigation revealed the driver took registration tabs from an unknown vehicle and placed them on his license plate. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Alcohol Offense – Suspect Arrest
At 8:48 a.m., while patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a subject in a park drinking alcohol. The officer made contact with the subject. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrest
At 12:13 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of the 210 freeway and Magnolia saw a subject hunched over and standing still. The officer made contact with the subject and a computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Located
At 1:05 p.m., while patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver had been reported missing. She was removed from the missing person system.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrest
At 2:05 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mayflower and Huntington saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a concealed dagger. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Brush Fire
At 2:19 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of Fig reported hearing explosions and then seeing smoke. Officers and MFD responded and saw a bushes and a fence on fire. The fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 4:00 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
COMMUNITY ALERTS
Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Update
The City is making a change to how street sweeping parking restrictions are enforced.
For years, residents have been allowed to move their vehicles back into posted "No Parking" areas once the street sweeper passed, even while the parking restriction period was still in effect. This practice created inconsistency, and the Monrovia Police Department is moving to enforce posted signage as written. Moving forward, citations will be issued for the full posted no-parking window, regardless of whether the sweeper has already come through.
No changes are being made to posted times, signs, or routes, only to how the hours are applied and signage is enforced.
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