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Library hosting induction cooking workshop June 20, wildfire preparedness June 22

Monrovia Public Library is hosting two free workshops this month.

On June 20, from noon to 2 p.m., an Induction Cooking Workshop (ages 18+) will feature samples from a Latin-Asian fusion menu and information on borrowing an induction cooktop through the Library of Things collection.

On June 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., a Wildfire Ecology, Evacuation Readiness, and Your Community workshop will cover wildfire ecology, evacuation planning, and household preparedness steps.

- Brad Haugaard

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