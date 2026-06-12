Library hosting induction cooking workshop June 20, wildfire preparedness June 22

Monrovia Public Library is hosting two free workshops this month.
On June 20, from noon to 2 p.m., an Induction Cooking Workshop (ages 18+) will feature samples from a Latin-Asian fusion menu and information on borrowing an induction cooktop through the Library of Things collection.
On June 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., a Wildfire Ecology, Evacuation Readiness, and Your Community workshop will cover wildfire ecology, evacuation planning, and household preparedness steps.
- Brad Haugaard
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