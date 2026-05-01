Trivia night for adults at the Library, May 1
Children's crafts at the Library, May 2
Veterans movie night at the Library, May 2
Ceramics Sale May 2 at Santa Fe
Classic Car Show at Recreation Park, May 3
Rare photo of McDonald Brother's first food stand - a giant orange - on display May 3; Also, a re-creation of that food stand
Femineer program to host showcase at high school May 4
Blood drive at Monrovia Public Library, May 5
Adult craft night at the Library - Stashbusting, May 5
Veterans Thank You Dinner at Library, May 6
Monrovia Reads annual fundraiser, May 7 at 6 p.m.
National Day of Prayer at Library Park, May 7
Trip planned to see Sound of Music May 8
Unity Center needs volunteers for big May 9 food drive
Monrovia Fire & Rescue pancake breakfast, May 9
Coming up for Monrovia Days, May 14-17
VFW Post 2070 BBQ & Car Show, June 13
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment