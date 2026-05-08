Free 'Flourishing in Retirement' course to be held at Monrovia Community Church starting May 10

A free course on "Flourishing in Retirement, How to live fully, fruitfully, and joyfully in the season of retirement" will be held at Monrovia Community Church (former First Presbyterian Church at Foothill and Myrtle) on Sundays, 9 to 10:10 a.m., in the church's Fireside Room on May 10, 17, 31, and June 14. The course will be taught by Mark Roberts, a senior fellow for Fuller Seminary's Max De Pree Center for Leadership and will cover biblical teachings as well as contemporary research on retirement. Details
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- Brad Haugaard
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