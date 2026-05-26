A Moment in Monrovia History: A.E. Cronenwett's Orange Ranch

A.E. Cronenwett's Orange Ranch around 1896. A photo looking north from White Oak (now Foothill) shows palm and orange trees about five or six years old. An 1897 Monrovia Messenger article said Cronenwett bought 20 acres on the western edge of town about five years earlier and planted orange groves, including Valencias. He later worked in the East as a traveling agent for Phillips’ California excursions and planned to return to Monrovia as his permanent home. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
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