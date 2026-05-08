Trip planned to see Sound of Music May 8
Unity Center needs volunteers for big May 9 food drive
Monrovia Fire & Rescue pancake breakfast, May 9
Author to sign books at Black Cat Fables, May 9
Storytime with Park Naturalists, May 9
Free 'Flourishing in Retirement' course to be held at Monrovia Community Church starting May 10
Yarn and Fabric Hangout May 12 at Library
Coming up for Monrovia Days, May 14-17
Watercolor workshop at the Community Center, May 27
VFW Post 2070 BBQ & Car Show, June 13
- Brad Haugaard
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