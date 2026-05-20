Council Approves $76M Bond Financing Proceedings, Calls November Election

May 19, 2026 Monrovia City Council meeting, summarized by AI. [This is an experiment; we'll see how it goes.]
• Council authorized preliminary proceedings for possible bond financing up to $76 million for community center renovations, Recreation Park improvements, Fire Station 102 renovations, and city hall renovations. Measure K revenues would fund debt service.
• Three resolutions adopted calling for a November general municipal election. Seats on the ballot: Mayor (2-year term), two council members (4-year terms), city treasurer (4-year term), and city clerk (4-year term). Nomination period July 13–August 7. Pre-nomination information meeting July 2 at the Community Center Monroe Room.
• May proclaimed California Water Awareness Month and June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
• Police will enforce posted no-parking hours throughout the posted time window even after the street sweeper has passed. This change will be publicized before taking effect.
• Monrovia Days parade winners: Best Float — Wild Rose School of Creative Arts; Best Musical Entry — Center Stage Dance Academy; Best Spirit — Monrovia Elementary; Judges Award — Clifton Middle School Marching Band and Color Guard; Most Unique — No Driving Low Rider Club; Best Overall — Monrovia High School band and color guard. Next Monrovia Days: May 13–16, 2027.
• Summer concerts in the park begin Sunday, May 24, at Station Square, 7–8:30 p.m. (Stone Soul Motown). The 4th of July concert featuring OC Groove will be at Library Park, July 4, 7 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
• Library Division Manager Carrie Vance presented a library strategic plan update. Over the last 5 years: circulation up 126%, program participants up 303%, outreach visits nearly tripled. A patron survey launches June 1–30. Summer reading program kickoff celebration June 6, noon–3 p.m. at Library Park; sign up in June for a free book.
• Mayor Shevlin brought up Assembly Bill 1768, which would allow LA County to put a sales tax increase up to 0.5% on the ballot. Council discussed but did not reach unanimous consensus to send a formal letter opposing; individual members may contact state Senator Sasha Perez.
• Public commenters called on the council to pursue a sanctuary city ordinance and a permanent memorial for Carlos Roberto Montoyo Valdez.
• Bear cub fundraising update: over $20,000 raised; bears showing progress and moving back toward natural behaviors.
• Congressman Cisneros presented a $1,092,000 federal check for the Encanto Water Park project.
Complete meeting video here.
- Brad Haugaard
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