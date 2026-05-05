Free Virtual Workshop on Native Plant Landscaping Set for May 7

The Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District, in partnership with UC Master Gardeners, will hold a free virtual landscape workshop on Thursday, May 7, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The workshop covers California native plants from the San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains, including how they support local pollinators, how to identify invasive plants, and which varieties work best in home gardens. To register, visit this link; questions can be directed to Katherine@usgvmwd.org.
- Brad Haugaard
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