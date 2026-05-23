Monrovia ranked 10th locally on replacing vehicles with Zero Emission Vehicles

The Pasadena Area chapter of the League of Women Voters Natural Resources Committee has issued a report on 13 local cities efforts to replace municipal vehicle fleets with hybrid and zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). Monrovia ranked tenth on its list for the percentage of its vehicles that are ZEV or hybrid. Cities were ranked based on fleet data and compliance with California’s Advanced Clean Fleet mandate, which requires new municipal vehicle purchases to be zero-emission by 2027. The survey reviewed total fleets, hybrid and zero-emission vehicles.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment