Senior celebrity Bella is an easygoing German Shepherd ready for her second chance

Meet sweet Bella at Pasadena Humane! Bella has spent years being a loyal companion, and now this wonderful golden-age senior German Shepherd is ready for a second chance with a family she can call her own. She's a bit of a local celebrity—an adoption event star who's often out in the community on walks with her foster or volunteers.
Easygoing and relaxed, Bella takes new places and people in stride. Whether it's a quiet afternoon at home or a neighborhood stroll, she's happiest by your side. If you're looking for a calm, loving companion, Bella might be your perfect match! She's also available for an adoption trial, making it easy to see how naturally she could become part of your everyday life.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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