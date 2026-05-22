Monrovia Garden Club Beautiful Garden Awards, June 1

The Monrovia Garden Club will present its annual Beautiful Garden Awards on June 1 at Monrovia Community Church (at Foothill and Myrtle), in the Fellowship Hall (downstairs). Social time begins at 6 p.m., with the program at 6:30 p.m. The 2026 winners are Laura Lopez and Bob Shonborn, Debra Mathers and Christopher Mathers, the Feik Family, Stewart and Patricia Roy, David and Kimberly Van Horsen, Eddie Rogers and Carey McIntosh, Jennifer MacDonald, the Thomas-Patel Family, DeAnn Petteruto, and Norm Haley. Winner addresses will be shared at the meeting.
- Brad Haugaard
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