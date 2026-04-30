Coming up for Monrovia Days, May 14-17

This year Monrovia Days - May 14-17 - celebrates the nation’s 250th birthday and the Route 66 centennial, with a Western theme. Live music, beer garden, carnival food, games, and rides.
Monrovia Days Parade The parade begins at 7 p.m. on Myrtle Avenue at Olive Avenue, proceeding north to Library Park.
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Carnival rides, food and games
- 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. - Youth Performances
- 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Live Entertainment, Stone Soul - Motown Band
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Friends of the Library Book Sale
- Noon - 10 p.m. - Carnival rides, food and games
- Noon - 4 p.m. - Youth Entertainment
- Noon - 5 p.m. Yesteryear Exhibit in the Multi-Purpose Room
- 4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Parade Awards Ceremony (on Saturday)
- 5 pm - 5:30 p.m. - Merengue Bakery Pie Eating Contest (on Saturday)
- 7 pm – 10 p.m. - Live Entertainment, Blue Breeze Band - Funk & Soul Band
- Brad Haugaard
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