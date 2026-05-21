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Dinner at Noodle St.
Dinner at Noodle St., in the Vons shopping center at the corner of Foothill and Myrtle. Got the chicken noodle soup for $14.80 and an iced tea for $4.80. Nice noodles.
- Brad Haugaard
at
5/21/2026
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