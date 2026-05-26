Gentle Koda is a sweet senior cattle dog who just wants a calm home and sniff breaks

Meet Pasadena Humane's gentle guy, Koda! This sweet 8-year-old cattle dog is looking for a calm home where he can settle in and enjoy the simple things in life — easy walks, soft company, and plenty of sniff breaks.
While shelter life has been a little overwhelming for him, Koda truly shines once he's outside enjoying fresh air and quiet walks. He can be sensitive to loud noises and new environments, but he leans into his people for comfort and has such a kind, gentle nature. He enjoys treats, enrichment, and being close to his people.
Koda would thrive in a home where he can relax, decompress, and get the comfort and care he deserves. If you're looking for a loyal walking buddy with a sweet side, come meet Koda and give this deserving senior his next chapter.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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