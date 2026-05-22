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Monrovia Public Library presents 2026 Strategic Plan update

The Monrovia Public Library's Strategic Plan says that since 2021, library circulation has grown 126%, outreach visits are up 176%, and program attendance has risen more than 300%. The draft plan focuses on technology and AI literacy, community connection, support for seniors and vulnerable populations, collections and programming, Library of Things expansion, and facility needs. A community survey is planned for June and the Library Board will review the plan that month, and updated goals will be incorporated in July. The draft plan is here.

- Brad Haugaard

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