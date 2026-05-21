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Monrovia police tips on bicycle safety

May is Bicycle Safety Month and Monrovia Police Department is urging drivers and bicyclists to be careful. Police noted 1,166 bicyclist deaths nationwide in 2023 and 145 in California.

Tips:

  • Go slow at intersections.
  • Check for bicyclists before turning or opening doors.
  • Give riders space, change lanes when possible.
  • Avoid distracted or impaired driving.
And if I may also add a few for cyclists:
  • Traffic rules apply to you as well.
  • Wear bright clothing.
  • Consider using a flashing taillight and a headlight when it's gloomy or dark.
  • When it's safe to do so, move to the side to let cars go by - annoying car drivers is not smart. 
- Brad Haugaard

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