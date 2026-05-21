Monrovia police tips on bicycle safety

Tips:
- Go slow at intersections.
- Check for bicyclists before turning or opening doors.
- Give riders space, change lanes when possible.
- Avoid distracted or impaired driving.
And if I may also add a few for cyclists:
- Traffic rules apply to you as well.
- Wear bright clothing.
- Consider using a flashing taillight and a headlight when it's gloomy or dark.
- When it's safe to do so, move to the side to let cars go by - annoying car drivers is not smart.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment