Free adult dog adoptions May 15-24
Game Night for Adults at the Library, May 22
Free garden tools workshop at Monrovia Community Garden South, May 23
Veterans meetup at Starbucks, May 26
Watercolor workshop at the Community Center, May 27
Trip to LA County Fair planned for May 28
Boys and Girls Club carnival May 31
Boys & Girls Club rally honors Youth of the Year, May 31
Teen activity at the Library, June 1
VFW Post 2070 BBQ & Car Show, June 13
Summer Solstice Garden Party, June 20
Fire Resilient Gardening workshop June 27
- Brad Haugaard
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