Monrovia Police: Catalytic converter thieves on Lime, Lemon avenues - four stolen; Woman threatens store staff, leads police on chase; Arsonist caught at the scene; Trailer thief caught; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 30 – May 6, 2026. 506 calls for service, 92 investigations, 4 mental evaluations, 3 traffic collisions, 15 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
APRIL 30
Fraud / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:39 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject used a fraudulent credit card to make a purchase. Officers arrived, located the subject outside the business and made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of multiple stolen credit cards, tools for the production of fraudulent cards and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 10:11 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported that his vehicle was broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
At 8:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a car dealership in the 800 block of E. Central regarding a grand theft auto. This investigation is continuing.
MAY 1
Drug Offense
At 9:26 a.m., an officer patrolling the 600 block of W. Huntington saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot and made contact with the occupants. An investigation revealed one of the subjects was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Arson
At 1:14 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported a fire at the location. Officers responded and located a smoldering fire in a landscaped area adjacent to a thicket of bushes. It appeared that someone removed a drain cover and threw a lit object inside. MFD responded and extinguished the fire. No witnesses were located in the area. Investigation ongoing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 6:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. He was still in possession of the stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 2
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:13 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Maple reported three subjects inside a parked vehicle using narcotics. Officers arrived, located the vehicle and made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed drug paraphernalia, and all three occupants had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Critical Missing
At 3:01 p.m., a caller in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported his mother missing. Officers responded immediately and quickly developed information. After a thorough search, she was located safe and unharmed. Her adult son responded to the location and transported her back home safely.
MAY 3
Grand Theft
At 2:41 a.m., a caller in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle reported a trailer being stolen. Officers arrived and located the stolen trailer. A traffic stop was conducted. The passengers fled on foot as the vehicle came to a stop. The driver was arrested. The passenger was not located and the victim refused prosecution.
Grand Theft Auto
At 8:44 a.m., a caller reported that he was staying at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington with a group of people when two of their motorcycles were stolen sometime during the early morning hours. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
At 12:52 p.m., a caller reported that he was staying at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington when his motorcycle was stolen sometime during the early morning hours. This incident is believed to be connected to the earlier reported motorcycle theft. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Pursuit
At 1:16 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported an unknown subject pulled alongside her vehicle, removed her temporary license plate, and yelled that she had stolen her friend's car before driving away. It was subsequently discovered that the suspect had struck the victim's vehicle with her fist, causing damage. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 11:40 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Colorado reported that her front bedroom window was shattered with what appeared to be a bb gun. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 11:40 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Colorado reported that her kitchen window was shattered with what appears to be a bb gun. This investigation is continuing.
Pursuit
At 7:08 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a woman threatening staff and refusing to leave. Officers located the suspect's vehicle returning to the business, but she fled again, leading police on a pursuit through city streets and onto the freeway. The pursuit ended in Duarte, where officers negotiated with the driver to safely exit the vehicle. Due to her behavior and statements, she was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim.
Shoplifting
At 9:01 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
MAY 4
Arson
At 12:08 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of W. Pomona heard a fire alarm and located a portable restroom on fire. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 11:39 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject entered the store and left with merchandise he did not pay for. Officers arrived and located him outside the store. He was arrested.
Identity Theft
At 12:58 p.m., a mother walked into the MPD lobby to report her disabled son's identity was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
At 1:13 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report the father of her child was in violation of a restraining order. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
At 2:46 p.m., a witness in the 600 block of S. Shamrock reported three male subjects were spray painting trashcans. Officers arrived, located the subjects and made contact with them. The investigation identified the subject who had been spray painting. He was also found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 3:56 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of S. Primrose reported theft of their copper cable. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 5:32 p.m., a victim in the area of Duarte and Peck reported that when his vehicle came to a complete stop, a subject got out of his vehicle, broke his side view mirror, and fled. This investigation is continuing.
MAY 5
Grand Theft Auto
At 8:10 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of S. Mountain reported his ATV stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 8:06 p.m., a business in the 700 block of E. Central called to report a client who fraudulently used another's identity to rent a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
At 11:56 p.m., an arson was reported at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 6
Grand Theft
At 8:49 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Lime reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 9:38 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Lemon reported the catalytic converter to their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 10:55 a.m., a caller in the area of Lemon and Primrose reported copper wire stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft
At 11:07 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Lemon reported that someone attempted to steal the catalytic converter from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 3:45 p.m., the resident in the 200 block of W. Lemon discovered someone stole their vehicle's catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
At 8:09 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of Genoa reported his juvenile son was robbed of his bicycle. An investigation revealed the victim was slapped and pushed off his bicycle before it was taken. This investigation is continuing.
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