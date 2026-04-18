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Veterans movie night at the Library, May 2


Veterans movie night at the Library Community Room, May 2, 6 to 8 p.m. Ages 21+; veterans and service members invited to watch Stripes (1981) with beer and snacks. Register here.

- Brad Haugaard

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