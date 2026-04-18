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Trivia night for adults at the Library, May 1
Trivia night for adults at the Library May 1, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Community Room. Teams tackle pop culture, history, science, and more; snacks and social atmosphere. Register
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
at
4/18/2026
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