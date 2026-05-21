Monrovia Police: Four catalytic converters stolen; Door-rattling trespasser finally arrested; Counterfeit buyer caught with controlled substance; Stolen vehicle driver had warrant; Etc.

MAY 14
Fire
At 3:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Norumbega regarding a structure fire. Officers evacuated neighboring residences. MFD responded and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were sustained.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 8:21 p.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Cypress an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed the bicyclist was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 15
Grand Theft Auto
At 3:41 p.m., a victim in a parking structure in the 800 block of S. Myrtle reported his motorcycle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 7:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to a pharmacy in the 900 block of W. Foothill regarding a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
At 7:55 p.m., a battery was reported in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a juvenile male subject pushed an adult male. The juvenile was arrested.
MAY 16
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 2:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to a park in the 700 block of E. Lemon regarding a subject camping after hours. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject, who refused homeless outreach services. The subject was arrested.
Theft
At 6:22 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Royal Oaks reported the license plate to her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 11:57 a.m., the owner of a business in the 100 block of E. Foothill reported numerous vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:29 p.m., a theft was reported at a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. An investigation revealed he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 17
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
At 12:29 a.m., a trespassing violation was reported at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and discovered that a male subject was walking around the hotel checking doors after being advised to not return. Officers located the subject later in the day. He was arrested.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 1:13 a.m., officers responded to a park in the 700 block of E. Lemon regarding a transient in the park after hours. Officers contacted the subject on the property after the park had closed, he refused homeless outreach services. The subject was arrested for violating the posted park hours.
Runaway Juvenile
At 10:04 p.m., a mother in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported her juvenile daughter as a runaway. She was entered into the Missing Persons System.
MAY 18
Battery / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 12:50 a.m., a battery was reported in the 100 block of W. Palm. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who had visible injuries. The suspect was located nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Located
At 9:52 a.m., a missing juvenile reported missing from the 800 block of W. Duarte returned. She was removed from the Missing Person System.
Theft
At 12:12 p.m., a caller in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported his rear window was shattered and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
At 5:31 p.m., a caller reported her friend left for work at 4:30 a.m. and never arrived. He works in Van Nuys. Officers checked other possible locations and he was not there. He was entered as a missing person. This investigation is continuing.
Counterfeit – Suspect Arrested
At 8:58 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a subject in the store known to use counterfeit money for payment, was attempting to make a purchase. Officers arrived and located the subject outside, attempting to drive away. A traffic stop was conducted and he was contacted. He was found to be in possession of counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 19
Grand Theft
At 3:26 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Lime reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 11:48 a.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of W. Lime was flagged down by a male subject who reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 12:30 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Parker reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 4:04 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Shamrock and Colorado saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. He was found to have two warrants for his arrest and in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
At 4:18 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Cypress reported the front gate lock to the property was cut and four light poles had lights removed. This investigation is continuing.
MAY 20
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
At 5:41 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Foothill and Fifth were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. Officers located the vehicle parked. Two subjects were seen entering the stolen vehicle and driving away. A traffic stop was conducted and the subjects were contacted. The driver was found to have a warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
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