Boys & Girls Club rally honors Youth of the Year, May 31

The Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills will honor its 2026 Youth of the Year winners and community advocates at a Rally and Family Carnival at Recreation Park on Sunday, May 31
Aidan Gee, a Monrovia High sophomore, was selected as Youth of the Year; Kristy and Todd Bowden will receive the Mary Wilcox Youth Advocacy Award; and The Berns Team will be recognized as Corporate Partner of the Year. The public event features food trucks, inflatables, games, and a classic car show. Tickets.
- Brad Haugaard
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