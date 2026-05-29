LA County Mobile Voting Center at Friday Night Street Fair, May 29
Boys and Girls Club carnival May 31
Teen activity at the Library, June 1
Monrovia Garden Club Beautiful Garden Awards, June 1
Craft Night at the Library, June 2
Family storytime at the Library, June 3
Online community meeting on Monrovia bike/pedestrian project, June 4
Free irrigation workshop at Monrovia Community Garden North, June 4
SPOT teen program at Library Park, June 5–Aug. 7
Summer Reading Kickoff Party at the Library, June 6
Monrovia High School pool open to public June 8–July 31
VFW Post 2070 BBQ & Car Show, June 13
Summer Solstice Garden Party, June 20
San Gabriel Valley Choral Company Celebrates 30th Anniversary June 20
Peace Camp at OASIS, June 22–26
Fire Resilient Gardening workshop June 27
- Brad Haugaard
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