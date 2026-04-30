Budget report: City finances stable; Council study sessions on safety/bicycle plan, and budget

~ Receive a budget report saying that the city "continues to maintain a stable financial position," but "uncertainty persists in the broader economic environment." The report estimates total revenues at about $148.85 million and expenditures at $145.83 million, with a projected general fund surplus of roughly $611,000, largely tied to one-time PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, aka "forever chemicals") settlement funds. Also, there are cost savings because the council decided the proposed Library project was too costly and reduced its budget from $6 to about $2 million. Details.
~ Consider proclaiming May as Older Americans Month, Mental Health Awareness Month, and Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
~ Also, at a special 5 p.m. meeting May 5 the City Council will hold a study session on the proposed Comprehensive Safety Action Plan and Bicycle Master Plan Update. Details.
~ And then at 5:45 the Council will hold another study session to discuss 2026-27 Budget and review capital improvement program and fees and charges. Details.
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