Classic Car Show at Recreation Park, May 3

The Monrovia Historical Museum will host a Classic Car Show on May 3 at Recreation Park. The event features pre-1980s vehicles coordinated by Street Rods Forever, vintage trailers, a performance of “Greatest Hits on 66” by Center Stage, Inc., live music by Groovy Tunes, Route 66 merchandise, and food vendors. Classic car registration (pre-1980s) is available here. For information contact the Monrovia Historical Museum at info@monroviahistoricalmuseum.org.
- Brad Haugaard
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