Monrovia ACTV Phase 1 bike and pedestrian project survey open through June 26

The city wants your thoughts on its plan to build bike and pedestrian connections under the 210 freeway and along Central and Evergreen to better connect the train station and Old Town. It is finalizing plans for the "Monrovia Active Community Travel Vinculum Phase 1" project. (A vinculum being "a bond, tie, or connecting band.") Details here. The community survey (here) is open through June 26. For email updates and meeting notices, contact ccastruita@monroviaca.gov.
- Brad Haugaard
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