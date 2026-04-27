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Ceramics Sale May 2 at Santa Fe
The Monrovia Schools Foundation will host a ceramics sale on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Fe Middle School gymnasium. The event features works by artists from the Wheelhouse Ceramics Studio.
- Brad Haugaard
at
4/27/2026
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