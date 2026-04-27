News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia History Library Catalog Monrovia Now for cellphones My Posts RSS feed About MonroviaNow

Ceramics Sale May 2 at Santa Fe


The Monrovia Schools Foundation will host a ceramics sale on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Fe Middle School gymnasium. The event features works by artists from the Wheelhouse Ceramics Studio.

- Brad Haugaard

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices