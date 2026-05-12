Goofy, adventurous Daymond is a pit bull who lives life at full throttle

Daymond loves to live life at full speed — whether he's enjoying playtime in the Training Yard at Pasadena Humane, sniffing every corner of Old Town, or making friends over pup cups. This 1-year-old pit bull terrier is a volunteer and foster favorite thanks to his goofy personality, affectionate nature, and adventurous spirit.
He loves walks, toys, treats, and being around people. And when the excitement of the day has passed, he's happy to settle in nearby for pets and cuddles. Daymond is also potty trained, great on walks, and very food-motivated, making him the perfect companion for a similarly energetic adopter.
Daymond is available for adoption today! From May 15–24, all adult dogs can be adopted for free during the "May I Go Home With You?" adoption promotion at Pasadena Humane.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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