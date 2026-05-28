Monrovia Police: Bicyclist packing brass knuckles; Shoplifter caught holding stolen goods; Shoplifter ran, caught steps away; Dumpster set on fire; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 21 – 27, 2026. 536 calls for service, 105 investigations, 0 mental evaluations, 5 traffic collisions, 17 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
MAY 21
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
At 3:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of E. Lemon. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the husband and wife were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when the husband pushed the wife. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 11:02 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Colorado reported his catalytic converter stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 2:19 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the suspect. An investigation revealed he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 9:49 p.m., while patrolling the 2000 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. The bicyclist was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 22
Arson
At 12:14 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a dumpster fire. Officers and Monrovia Fire and Rescue responded and the fire was extinguished. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 6:42 p.m., witnesses in the 100 block of W. Olive reported a male subject assaulting a female inside a vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who had visible injuries. The suspect was located later that night. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Resist – Suspect Arrested
At 9:08 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a subject stole merchandise and fled on foot. Officers arrived as the suspect was running out of the store. The suspect ignored officers’ commands to stop and continued to run. He was stopped a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 23
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 1:29 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Lemon reported a subject sleeping in a park after hours. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 7:56 a.m., an intoxicated male subject was reported laying on the street in the area of Ivy and Palm. Officers arrived and located the male subject who was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
At 9:17 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Alta Vista reported one of his vehicle’s windows was shattered and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 12:18 p.m., an employee for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported two shoplifters who fled with merchandise. An officer in the area located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect was found to still be in possession of the stolen merchandise. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
At 1:05 p.m., a resident in the area of Shamrock and Olive reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Brass Knuckles – Suspect Arrested
At 9:18 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and California saw a bicyclist in violation of vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. He was found to be in possession of brass knuckles. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Resist / Delay – Suspect Arrested
At 11:41 p.m., an officer was patrolling Recreation Park when she observed an individual inside the park after hours. The officer contacted the individual, who refused to provide his name or date of birth. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
MAY 24
Runaway Juvenile
At 1:58 p.m., an employee from a group home in the 800 block of Oceanview reported a juvenile missing. He returned several hours later. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 6:38 p.m., residents in the 100 block of Hidden Valley reported a vandalism in progress. As officers arrived, they witnessed three juveniles running from the area. The subjects were detained and their parents were contacted. Initially, the victim wanted prosecution, but after speaking with the parents, the victim changed his mind. A report was taken and the juveniles were released to their parents.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 9:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Contented Lane regarding a court order violation. Officers arrived and confirmed the male subject was in violation of the court order. He was arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 25
Grand Theft
At 7:11 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident that occurred earlier in the day. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 8:13 p.m., a store employee in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway Juvenile
At 10:48 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of Ocean View reported a male juvenile had run away from a group home. Officers responded and conducted an area search but were unable to locate the juvenile. He was entered into the Missing Person System. He returned the following morning. This investigation is continuing.
MAY 26
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:53 a.m., an officer in the 100 block of W. Duarte saw a suspicious subject and made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 27
Theft
At 12:31 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported forgetting her purse at the location. When she returned, her purse was gone. This investigation is continuing.
COMMUNITY ALERTS
Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Update
The City is making a change to how street sweeping parking restrictions are enforced.
For years, residents have been allowed to move their vehicles back into posted “No Parking” areas once the street sweeper passed, even while the parking restriction period was still in effect. This practice created inconsistency, and the Monrovia Police Department is moving to enforce posted signage as written. Moving forward, citations will be issued for the full posted no-parking window, regardless of whether the sweeper has already come through.
No changes are being made to posted times, signs, or routes, only to how the hours are applied and signage is enforced.
No comments:
Post a Comment