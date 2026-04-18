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Children’s crafts at the Library, May 2
Children’s craft program at the Library May 2, 12 to 2 p.m. Kids to age 11 explore arts and crafts, build skills and imagination; adults must attend with children. No registration required.
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- Brad Haugaard
at
4/18/2026
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