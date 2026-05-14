Monrovia Police: Kids found in filthy car; Four catalytic converters stolen; Trash-can arsonist caught; Woman scammed by family-danger call; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 7 – 13, 2026. 538 calls for service, 112 investigations, 1 mental evaluations, 7 traffic collisions, 11 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
MAY 7
Vehicle Burglary
At 9:21 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Magnolia reported that his vehicle was burglarized. An investigation revealed one of his windows was shattered and the vehicle was ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Located
At 1:56 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Foothill and Canyon saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the occupants were contacted. A computer search revealed the passenger was reported missing in West Covina. The passenger was removed from the missing person system.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 2:12 p.m., a caller in the area of Mountain and Valley View reported a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived and contacted the driver. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
At 2:21 p.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported that they were notified that a vehicle which they purchased from a tow yard had been reported stolen. An officer recovered the vehicle and had it stored. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 4:48 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the suspect. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Counterfeiting
At 8:44 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject made a purchase with counterfeit money. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:22 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mayflower and Huntington saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 8
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 12:10 a.m., while patrolling near a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a subject in the park, after hours. The officer made contact with the subject. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 2:19 a.m., an officer patrolling near a park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock saw a subject in a park after hours and made contact with him. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 8:04 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject who appeared to be smoking narcotics. Officers arrived, located the subject and made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance and had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
At 8:33 a.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that her boyfriend had pushed her the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 1:44 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Ivy reported that a check she wrote and dropped off at a post office was altered and fraudulently cashed. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 3:41 p.m., an employee at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Two female subjects entered the store, concealed merchandise, and exited without paying. Officers responded, located and detained both subjects, and they were positively identified by the reporting party. Both were placed under arrest for grand theft and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking.
Theft
At 4:16 p.m., a caller reported her phone was stolen while she was shopping at Kohl's, 504 W Huntington Dr. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:29 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported a burglary that occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. on May 7. Surveillance footage showed the suspect locating a spare key, using it to gain entry, and stealing approximately $400 from an unsecured safe inside the business. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
At 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle involving multiple juveniles fighting. Officers learned two juvenile females battered another juvenile female before fleeing the area. The victim sustained minor injuries. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of vandalism in the area of Fifth and Huntington after a witness heard multiple subjects spray painting beneath a bridge. Officers located fresh purple and blue graffiti on a wall under the bridge reading "EDB" and "41:10." The suspects had fled prior to officers' arrival and were not located. Public Works was notified for removal. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:39 p.m., an officer conducted a bicycle stop in the area of Shamrock and Evergreen for a vehicle code violation. During the investigation, the subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
At 11:54 p.m., an officer contacted two subjects in the 100 block of W. Duarte during a pedestrian stop. During the investigation, one subject was found to have an outstanding warrant, while the other was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were arrested and transported to jail for booking.
MAY 9
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:41 a.m., an officer contacted a subject inside a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle after posted hours. During the investigation, the subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 2:09 a.m., an officer contacted a subject in the area of Huntington and Highway Esplanade. The subject was found to be too intoxicated to care for himself. The subject was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 7:54 p.m., an officer on patrol contacted a subject in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. During the investigation, the subject was found to have an outstanding warrant and displayed objective signs of intoxication to the point he was unable to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested on the warrant and for public intoxication, and transported to jail for booking.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 8:03 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a subject in the area of Olive and Magnolia who appeared intoxicated and stopped to check on his welfare. During the contact, the subject displayed objective signs of intoxication and was determined to be unable to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail for booking.
Grand Theft
At 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a theft report at a department store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported her wallet was taken from her purse while shopping. The wallet contained identification cards, a debit card, and approximately $2,600 in cash. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:02 p.m., an officer contacted a subject in the area of Fifth and Huntington during a pedestrian stop. Further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:02 p.m., an officer contacted a subject in a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle after hours. During the contact, the subject attempted to conceal drug paraphernalia from the officer. Further investigation revealed the subject was also in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
MAY 10
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers contacted the male occupant inside the running vehicle and conducted an investigation. During the contact, the subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
Vandalism
At 10:22 a.m., a victim in the area of Myrtle and Los Angeles reported that a male subject struck his vehicle with a cane multiple times, shattering the driver window. This investigation is continuing.
Child Abuse – Suspect Arrested
At 2:07 p.m., a caller in a parking lot in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported several children alone inside a vehicle for an extended period of time. Officers arrived and located the children in a severely unkempt vehicle. The mother was arrested when she returned to the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
MAY 11
Theft from Vehicle
At 8:29 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Spanner reported a theft from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 10:14 a.m., copper cable was reported stolen from under the roadway in the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud by False Pretense
At 12:56 p.m., a victim reported a phone scam at the MPD lobby, stating an unknown subject claimed her family was in danger and coerced her into wiring money. The victim confirmed her family was safe after completing the transfer and realized the call was fraudulent. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:18 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Shamrock and Central saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded firearm. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud by False Pretense
At 2:17 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Walnut received a call from whom she believed to be a phone service representative. She was asked to pay for a service and after paying she realized it was a scam.
Grand Theft
At 2:25 p.m., the theft of copper cable was reported in the area of Shamrock and Royal Oaks. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
At 8:22 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft in progress. Officers arrived and located the suspects outside the store. They were arrested and taken into custody.
MAY 12
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:36 a.m., an officer patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject in the park after hours and made contact with her. An investigation revealed she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
At 2:02 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Violet regarding a female checking door handles. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. An investigation revealed she was in possession of credit cards that did not belong to her. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 4:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Palm regarding subjects on a resident's driveway. Officers arrived and determined the resident's catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
At 4:45 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Violet reported several packages belonging to residents had been ripped open. This investigation is continuing.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
At 7:36 a.m., a caller in the area of Colorado and Myrtle reported seeing a subject lighting trash cans on fire. Officers arrived and located the subject who admitted to lighting the trash cans on fire. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 8:17 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Hillcrest reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 3:36 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report the catalytic converter to his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:30 p.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of E. Foothill reported that a subject was attempting to purchase merchandise with fake money. While the subject was attempting to pay, another subject stole merchandise from the back of the business. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 6:07 p.m., a caller at a business in the 800 block of W. Huntington reported a disturbing subject yelling at customers. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest and he was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
MAY 13
Grand Theft
At 12:54 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Hillcrest reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspects Arrested
At 3:03 p.m., a caller in the area of Magnolia and Evergreen reported a subject trespassing in a vacant residence. Officers arrived and located a female subject inside a vacant residence. While officers were detaining the female subject, a male subject was approaching the vacant residence. He was found to have warrants for his arrest. She was arrested, cited and released at the scene. He was arrested and taken into custody.
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