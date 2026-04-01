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Unity Center needs volunteers for big May 9 food drive

Foothill Unity Center has volunteer shifts available May 9 for the Letter Carrier's Stamp Out Hunger food drive, the nation’s largest single-day food drive. Help needed at post offices in Monrovia and Arcadia, 2 to 4:45 p.m. and 4:15 to 7 p.m., assisting with sorting and moving donations; physical activity required. For questions email volunteer@foothillunitycenter.org. Sign-up details here:

Monrovia:
2 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
4:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Arcadia:
2 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
4:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

- Brad Haugaard

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