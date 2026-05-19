Goofy Cheeto is a pool-loving Lab mix with big silly energy

Looking for a goofy pool-loving adventure buddy? Meet Cheeto! This 1-year-old Labrador and Shar-Pei mix at Pasadena Humane is full of silly energy and loves bouncing between splashing in the kiddie pool, sniffing around for treats, carrying toys, and soaking up attention from anyone nearby. He's great on walks, loves a good foster field trip, and knows how to settle himself after playtime, happily taking breaks for pets and relaxation. Cheeto is curious, sweet, and wonderfully expressive—the kind of dog who keeps you laughing just by being himself.
From now through May 24th, adult dog adoption fees are waived during the "May I Go Home With You" adoption promo at Pasadena Humane, making adopting Cheeto easier than ever.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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