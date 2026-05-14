News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia History Library Catalog Monrovia Now for cellphones My Posts RSS feed About MonroviaNow

School Board to consider summer pool program for public; contraband sniffer dogs

At its next meeting  (agenda here) the Monrovia School Board will ...

~ Consider an agreement with the City of Monrovia and the Santa Anita Family YMCA for a summer pool program at Monrovia High. The 8-week program (June 8-July 31) would offer open swim, lap swim, and recreation. The city would contribute $8,000 and the YMCA would provide staffing and management. Details.

~ Consider paying $200 per visit for sniffer dogs on district campuses to detect contraband, "to include, but not be limited to, all drugs of abuse (in the broadest terms), alcoholic beverages, firearms and ammunition." Details.

- Brad Haugaard

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices