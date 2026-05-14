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Dinner at Taisho Teriyaki Grill


Dinner at Taisho Teriyaki Grill, in the shopping center at the northeast corner of Huntington and Fifth. Got the Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (#5) for $11.95. It came with a drink and the bill had no space for a tip!. Tasty and filling.

- Brad Haugaard 
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