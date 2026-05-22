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Monrovia Days parade and pie-eating contest winners

In the Monrovia Days parade, Best Musical Entry went to Centre Stage Dance Academy, the Judge's Award to Clifton Middle School Marching Band & Color Guard, and Best Overall Entry to MHS Band & Color Guard. Monroe Elementary won the Spirit Award, the Low Riders Club earned Most Unique Entry, and Wild Rose Elementary claimed Best Float.

In the Pie Eating Contest, the All American City Finalists took first place, the Smarty Maxxers finished second, and We The People third.

- Brad Haugaard

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