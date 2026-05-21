School district appoints four administrators; looking for two more

Director of Human Resources: Woody Koch-Wain
Woody Koch-Wain most recently served as an Associate Attorney with Musick Peeler and Garrett LLC, representing public and private clients in employment matters. Earlier, he directed Transportation Services at LAUSD, overseeing operations and 1,300 staff members, and also served in human resources leadership roles.
Administrator on Special Assignment: Michele Costarella
Michele Costarella's job will be to strengthen district systems, support principals, oversee program quality, and coordinate intervention and attendance recovery efforts at elementary schools.
Alternative Schools Principal at Canyon Oaks High School and Mountain Park School: Calvin McKendrick
Calvin McKendrick has served the district in multiple roles, most recently at Bradoaks. He will now lead Canyon Oaks High School and Mountain Park School. McKendrick has experience in alternative education in both Monrovia and Claremont Unified, he will replace Fil Lujan, who is retiring.
Elementary Principal at Mayflower Elementary: Caitlin MacDonald
Caitlin MacDonald has been As Interim Principal this past year, emphasizing social-emotional support and collaboration with district leadership.
The district is still looking for a principal for Bradoaks and an assistant principal for Monrovia High.
- Brad Haugaard
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