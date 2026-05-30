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LEGO free play at the Library on June 5


LEGO Free Play at the Library on June 5 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Story Room. Children ages 2-12 and their families can build and play with LEGO materials provided by the Library. No registration required. Details.

- Brad Haugaard

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