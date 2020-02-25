Women's Suffrage Event; Creating a Business; Survey on Dementia

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ On this 100th anniversary year of the 19th Amendment, the Monrovia Historical Preservation Group and Monrovia Historical Museum will co-sponsor a free event on women's suffrage and the 19th Amendment on Sunday, March 8, at 1:30 p.m. at the Historical Museum, 742 E. Lemon Ave. There will be a talk on suffrage by Pauline Field, chairman of 50/50 Leadership and light refreshments. https://is.gd/MewciP
~ Oak Crest Institute of Science will sponsor an afternoon of free seminars and discussions on how to get from idea to a successful business on Wednesday, March 4, from 2 to 7 p.m., at Oak Crest's campus on 132 W. Chestnut Ave. Seminars are on intellectual property, corporate structure & fundraising, and accessing small business administration (SBA) services. Registration is required. Register here: https://is.gd/U5dRVc
~ Take a 10-minute confidential survey to help Dementia Friendly Monrovia better direct its work. Here: https://is.gd/5T0CJI
- Brad Haugaard
