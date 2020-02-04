Hattie - Pet for Instant Purring

When Hattie was found as a stray, she had an injury to her chest and needed surgery. Now, the only evidence that was ever hurt is her shaved patch of fur and her fashionable cone. But this gorgeous kitty hasn’t let her injury hold her back from craving petting and affection! This ten-year-old sweetie loves being petted on her head and will start purring immediately. If you stop petting her, she’ll gently rub a tooth on your hand to let you know that you must have accidentally stopped petting her. Also, her fur is really, really soft, so why would you ever stop?
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment