Monrovia Police: Doggy Door Burglary; Thief Swipes Purse, Then Car; Vacant House Marijuana Farm; Fatal 210 Crash; And More ...
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 363 service events, resulting in 62 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 12:37 p.m., the OnStar Company notified Monrovia dispatch of a stolen vehicle parked in the 900 block of S. Fifth. Officers responded and located the vehicle. A male suspect was seen entering the vehicle. Officers initiated a traffic stop and conducted an investigation. The suspect was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
February 13 at 1:40 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Primrose called police to report her home had been burglarized. She had left the home at 10:30 a.m. that day and returned at approximately 1:00 p.m. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. It appears the suspects entered the residence through a dog entrance in the rear door. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 13 at 6:38 p.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. A male suspect entered the store with the hood of his sweatshirt wrapped around his face. The suspect broke a display case and took two cell phones, then ran out of the store. Officers arrived and checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
February 13 at 9:06 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 900 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and obtained surveillance footage showing the suspect. The victim’s purse had been stolen previously while she was in a local business, and the suspect then used the keys to take the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 14 at 1:12 a.m., a caller reported multiple subjects in the 300 block of Meadow Lane, possibly looking into vehicles. Officers arrived and found the subjects were standing around a damaged vehicle. After investigation, it was determined the driver of the vehicle had driven into the curb. The driver was insistent he did not hit anything, and that the airbags deployed on their own. He was given a field sobriety test and it was determined he was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was arrested and transported to a hospital, where he provided a blood sample.
Grand Theft
February 14 at 3:43 p.m., a grand theft of a spare tire was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The full-sized spare tire was taken from the back of the victim’s vehicle while parked in a business parking lot. The victim was shopping in a business. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 14 at 5:54 p.m., a female driver parked her vehicle in the 700 block of W. Foothill and was taking her child out of the vehicle. A second vehicle was passing by and hit her open passenger door. The second vehicle did not stop. Officers arrived and searched the area for the suspect vehicle, but were not able to locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana
February 14 at 9:13 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Genoa regarding a report of possible prowlers in the area. A neighbor had seen two subjects running and jumping over a fence near the wash. During a search of the property for the subjects, an illegal indoor marijuana grow operation was discovered in a vacant house. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
February 15 at 8:49 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from an apartment complex in the 600 block of E. Olive. The vehicle had been taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
February 15 at 9:25 a.m., a subject called police to report finding mail on the street from addresses on El Dorado, Diamond, and Encino. Officers responded and collected the mail, which will be returned to the correct addresses. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 15 at 2:33 p.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of California and Huntington. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. One of the vehicles was traveling west on Huntington and failed to stop for the red traffic signal. One of the drivers was transported to the hospital for a complaint of pain.
Grand Theft
February 15 at 3:38 p.m., a grand theft incident was reported in the 700 block of Ocean View. The victim reported that he left his drone inside his unlocked vehicle overnight. When he returned to his vehicle, he found the drone had been taken from inside. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 3:49 p.m., a caller from a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a shoplifting incident that had just occurred. Officers arrived and located the suspect, who was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Warrant / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 3:53 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a suspicious vehicle traveling through the intersection of Alta Vista and Hillcrest. A computer check revealed there was a no-bail warrant attached to the license plate. A traffic stop was made, and the driver exhibited symptoms of being under the influence. Field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Attempted Burglary
February 15 at 4:46 p.m., a caller from a business in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported that a bolt had been cut to gain access to the business sometime during the night. Officers arrived and determined the suspects were not successful in gaining entry. This investigation is continuing.
Fatal Traffic Collision
February 16 at 4:42 a.m., officers responded to the 210 Freeway regarding an injury traffic collision involving a wrong-way driver. Officers arrived and found the two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision. There was smoke coming from the vehicles and one of them was overturned. When officers checked for occupants, they found one of the drivers was deceased. The other driver was trapped inside the overturned vehicle. The officers were able to break a window and extract him. He was conscious and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. California Highway Patrol arrived on scene and assumed control of the investigation.
Vehicle Burglary
February 16 at 1:53 p.m., a member of a church in the 900 block of S. Shamrock walked outside the church and discovered someone had shattered her car window and taken her purse from the front seat while she was inside the service. Officers arrived and collected video surveillance of the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovered / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 16 at 8:02 p.m., police received a call reporting a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked in the 500 block W. Colorado. The vehicle appeared to be an old black and white police car with no lights or license plates. The investigation revealed the vehicle was not a police vehicle, but it had been reported stolen out of Santa Ana. While officers were there, a subject approached and told them it was his car. He claimed he purchased the vehicle from a friend for $1,000, but hadn't finished paying for it. The subject was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and the vehicle was recovered.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 1:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a shoplifting incident in progress. They arrived as the suspect was fleeing from loss prevention employees. The suspect saw the officers, stopped running, and complied. The property was recovered and the suspect was arrested. He was issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Commercial Burglary – Suspects Arrested
February 18 at 12:23 a.m., a caller reported seeing two male suspects breaking into a business located in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and set up containment of the area with support from neighboring agencies. The two suspects exited the building with stolen items, but then ran back inside the building when they saw police. The two suspects were eventually located hiding within the building, away from one another. Both suspects were arrested. An injured suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, treated, and later released back into the custody of Monrovia Police Department. Both suspects were charged with commercial burglary and are currently being held pending their court appearance.
Theft
February 19 at 11:27 a.m., a theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported at a business parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The victim walked outside the store he was shopping in and discovered someone had entered his unlocked truck. The suspect took several tools, then fled the area. Officers searched for the suspect, but did not locate anyone. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 19 at 4:16 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim returned to his vehicle from shopping and discovered someone had forced entry into it. The suspect took tools from inside the vehicle. Officers searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate anyone. This investigation is continuing.
