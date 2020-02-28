News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Burger Basket
Lunch at Burger Basket, at the corner of Duarte Road and Mayflower. Got the #1 Special, a cheeseburger, fries, and soft drink for $6.50 (cash only). Good meal for.a good price.
- Brad Haugaard
