Lunch at Burger Basket

Lunch at Burger Basket, at the corner of Duarte Road and Mayflower. Got the #1 Special, a cheeseburger, fries, and soft drink for $6.50 (cash only). Good meal for.a good price. 

- Brad Haugaard 
