Monrovia Police: Curling Irons Theft; Pedestrian Punches Car, Escapes on Bus; Catalytic Converter Stolen; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 364 service events, resulting in 72 investigations.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
February 6 at 1:44 p.m., a caller reported three vehicles collided into one another at the intersection of Colorado and Ivy. Officers responded and found no one was injured and the vehicles sustained minor damage. All parties chose to exchange information.
Grand Theft Auto
February 6 at 1:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of W. Foothill regarding a stolen vehicle report. The resident walked outside her home and discovered someone had stolen her 2010 white Mercedes. The resident told officers it was taken sometime in the morning. The vehicle was entered into the DMV stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Non-injury Traffic Collisions
February 6 at 6:12 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the intersection of California and Fig. Officers responded and contacted the drivers. Information was exchanged. No injuries were reported
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 8:12 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Violet called to report a suspicious person in the area. Officers arrived and located a subject matching the description provided. The subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody per the authority of the warrant.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
February 7 at 5:20 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of S. Myrtle when he was alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area. The officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. After an investigation the driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 7 at 9:24 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious person in the 400 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and located a subject matching the description provided to Monrovia Dispatch. The subject had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 8 at 2:05 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a bicyclist make a traffic violation. He stopped the bicyclist and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Suspect Arrested
February 8 at 2:35 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 900 block of S. Shamrock. Officers responded and discovered a vehicle had crashed into a fence off of an alley. The driver was contacted and he displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. An investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
February 8 at 9:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Ranchito regarding a vehicle theft. The resident called to report that items were taken from his unlocked vehicle. His vehicle was parked in front of his residence and sometime during the night someone entered the vehicle and took several valuable items. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 8 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of E. Walnut regarding a residential burglary. The resident reported that someone had burglarized his home while he was gone. Officers arrived and checked the interior of the house. It was discovered that the suspect(s) gained entry by forcing the back door open. A couple of rooms were ransacked but it was unknown exactly what was taken at the time. One of the residents reported her car was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 9 at 6:33 p.m., an employee from the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report that a security guard was detaining a male subject to the front of the business for shoplifting. The store employee told the officers the subject entered the store, concealed items, and left without paying for them. An employee attempted to stop the subject but the subject pulled away. The two struggled over the backpack until a security guard assisted in detaining the subject until the police arrived. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 9 at 6:49 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called to report that a male subject was drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka inside the establishment. Officers contacted the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested taken into custody.
Petty Theft
February 10 at 12:27 p.m., an employee at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a theft. The employee was doing construction work at the location and sometime during the day his tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
February 10 at 8:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vandalism in the intersection of Magnolia and Duarte. A driver reported that while she was stopped at a red light at the intersection, a male adult suddenly appeared from the sidewalk and punched the side of her vehicle causing a minor dent. The subject yelled profanities at her and then got onto a public bus. The victim does not know the subject or why he punched her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
February 11 at 9:56 a.m., a caller reported two vehicles collided into one another at the intersection of Foothill and Encinitas. Officers responded to the location, there was minor damage to the vehicles and no one was injured. All parties chose to exchange information only.
Non-injury Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 11 at 2:58 p.m., a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a Hit & Run incident. One of their customers collided into another customer’s vehicle in their parking lot and left without stopping to exchange information. Officers responded and found no one was injured. This investigation is continuing.
Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 11:54 p.m., several residents in the 500 block of Royal Oaks called to report a man in the street waving a handgun. Officers arrived and located a subject matching the description provided. The subject was detained and a loaded handgun was found on his person. It was determined no shots had been fired and the handgun was unregistered. The subject was arrested and taken into custody for the possession of a loaded unregistered handgun.
Probation Violation
February 12 at 8:05 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of S. Primrose when she saw a female subject at Library Park whom she knew was ordered by a judge to stay out of the park per her conditions of probation. The officer contacted the subject and told her that probation would be notified of the violation and had her leave the park.
Grand Theft
February 12 at 8:07 a.m., a caller reported a theft in the 900 block of W. Huntington. The owner of a vehicle parked in a hotel's private parking lot and when he walked outside his hotel room, he discovered someone had taken his vehicle's catalytic converter sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
February 12 at 12:36 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Bonita called to report a theft. The resident walked outside her home and discovered someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and took miscellaneous documents. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 12 at 4:24 p.m., an employee of a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a theft. A crew of two males and a female entered the store and took several curling irons then ran out of the store without paying. The subjects got into a getaway vehicle then fled the scene. Officers responded and searched for the suspects but did not locate them. This investigation is continuing.
