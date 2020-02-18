News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Cloudy, With a Chance of Purring

Today’s forecast: Cloudy with a chance of purring! Ten-year-old Cloudy didn’t find his home during our Purr-fect Match Speed Dating event, but that just means you have an early date for Valentine’s 2021. While he may not be at the front of his cage meowing for your attention, don’t overlook him – this sweetie is friendly and loves to cuddle when he’s in a home environment. Cloudy isn’t a kitten who might wake you up in the middle of the night by jumping on your face. Instead, you’ll probably wake up after a good night’s sleep to find him snuggling with you!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

