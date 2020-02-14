Monrovia Council to Discourage Vaping; New Development Tax; Reducing Plastic Waste; Etc.

https://is.gd/ynSYey) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ In closed session, the sale of the properties, which comprise a parking lot, along the west side of Myrtle between Primrose and the train station park. https://is.gd/kXyzW8
~ A special city services tax for the 310-unit 127 Pomona Project near the train station. https://is.gd/2SvJxb
~ A joint resolution (with the Monrovia School Board) to "take all practical and necessary steps to discourage students and youths in community from smoking, including forbidding the use of tobacco products and vaping devices on campuses and during any school-related activities, and by providing student education and family information on the dangers of tobacco and vaping use." https://is.gd/bNoO0l
~ A resolution supporting Senate Bill 54, which would direct the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery to adopt regulations to require manufacturers to reduce by 75 percent waste generated from single‐use packaging and priority single‐use plastic products in California by 2030. https://is.gd/GEaZPx
- Brad Haugaard
